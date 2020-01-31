Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Mercury Systems worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 462,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after buying an additional 149,860 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $10,371,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 416.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $76.37. 87,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,785. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

