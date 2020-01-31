Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 37,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $85.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

