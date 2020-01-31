Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 1,233 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

FMC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 280,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,200. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

