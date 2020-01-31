Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,524 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $18,948,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 483,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4,835.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,549. The company has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

