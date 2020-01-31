Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

NYSE:DHR traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

