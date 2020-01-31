Rice Partnership LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20,142.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.16. 295,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,030. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.90 and a twelve month high of $194.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

