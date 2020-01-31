Rice Partnership LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Copart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $102.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

