Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 2,565 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

A stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. 121,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

