Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.85. Rifco shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 54,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 24.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 673.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.93 million for the quarter.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

