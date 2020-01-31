Rivetz Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $245,929.00 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

