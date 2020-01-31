Robert W. Baird Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $118.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,685. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 637.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 201,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $20,518,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.