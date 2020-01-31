Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,651. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

