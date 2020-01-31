Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.60 ($32.09).

RKET traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.12 ($24.56). The stock had a trading volume of 209,747 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.57. Rocket Internet has a one year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a one year high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

