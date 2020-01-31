Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 87.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 486.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $18,860,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.22 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

