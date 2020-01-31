Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.4%

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $120.35 and last traded at $120.95, approximately 16,927,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,783,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.25.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $265,491.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

