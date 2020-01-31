Rollins, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.22 on Friday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,135,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,123,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 808,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.