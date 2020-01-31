Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 918.56 ($12.08).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of RR opened at GBX 671.40 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 680.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 747.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.