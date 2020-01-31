Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ROSYY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Rostelecom OJSC has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit