Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ROSYY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Rostelecom OJSC has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Get Rostelecom OJSC alerts:

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.