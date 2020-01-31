Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 5.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. 3,397,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

