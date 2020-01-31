Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,699. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

