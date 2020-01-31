Royal Bank of Canada Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.50.

CAE stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.42. 304,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.80. CAE has a one year low of C$27.12 and a one year high of C$39.88. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

