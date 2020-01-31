Royal Bank of Canada Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $173.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

NYSE:HCA traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,873. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

