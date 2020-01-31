Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit