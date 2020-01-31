Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.