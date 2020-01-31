Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $217.78

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $217.78 and traded as high as $223.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $220.90, with a volume of 11,970,468 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.69.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

