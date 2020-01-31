RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Shares Down 8.8%

RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, approximately 205 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

About RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

