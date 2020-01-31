Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.89, 361,116 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 641,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ruhnn in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ruhnn in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

