Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,779,642 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of Williams Companies worth $165,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,574,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

