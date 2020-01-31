Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 580,163 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,275,242 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 580,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $129,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,791 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 156,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 523,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,799. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

