Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,967 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $113,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,461,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 500,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,361,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.14.

In other news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESS traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.85. The stock had a trading volume of 315,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,518. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $265.37 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.60 and its 200-day moving average is $313.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

