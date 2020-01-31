S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.99. 83,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.37 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.