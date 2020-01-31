S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 3,614 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.72 on Friday, hitting $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,116. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.