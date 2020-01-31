S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 5,585 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of American Express by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.88. 1,925,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,811. American Express has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.