S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. 5,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,281. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

