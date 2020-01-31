S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $91.26. 2,136,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,831. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88.

