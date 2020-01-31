S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,360,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after buying an additional 256,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. 230,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

