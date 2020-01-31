S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 5,378 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,708. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

