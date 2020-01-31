S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 6,346,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,840. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

