Sadoff Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 371,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $120.49 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

