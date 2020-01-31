Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $32.89. 110,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

