Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. 514,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

