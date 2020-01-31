Sadoff Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 11,566,893 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

