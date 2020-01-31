Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,203 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton makes up about 3.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $44,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. 176,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

