Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.95. 849,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.88 and its 200-day moving average is $386.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $287.79 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

