Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE SFE opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.86. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

