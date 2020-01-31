Safestore (LON:SAFE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 782 ($10.29).

Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a one year high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 788.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

