Sageworth Trust Co Has $100,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,276.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,042.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,012.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,846.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,811.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.