Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Trading Up 5.3%

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.69 ($0.49), approximately 10,092 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.78.

About Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

