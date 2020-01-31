San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

