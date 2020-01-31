San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Boeing by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.10. 477,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.