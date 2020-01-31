San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Target were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 200,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

TGT traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $110.84. 811,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,992. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

